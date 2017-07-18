The Latest: State to look at wrongful convictions proposal

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on a proposal to set up a special commission to investigate wrongful convictions (all times local):

7:25 p.m.

New York’s governor says a proposal from a Brooklyn politician calling for a special commission to investigate wrongful convictions will be looked at.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams pressed the state Tuesday to set up the commission which also would pinpoint the problems — and people — to blame.

Adams, a Democrat, represents a county where more than two dozen murder and other convictions have been scrapped since 2014.

A spokeswoman for Gov. Andrew Cuomo (KWOH’-moh) says the Democrat “continues to work with district attorneys across the state to enact new and creative solutions …” She says any proposal advanced will be reviewed.

___

2:50 p.m.

A New York City politician is pressing the state to set up a special commission to investigate wrongful convictions and get at the problems and the people to blame.

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams said Tuesday “releasing innocent people is not the end.” He wants a panel to “examine exactly what went wrong here and who’s culpable.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s (KWOH’-mohz) office has no immediate comment on the proposal. Cuomo and Adams are Democrats.

Adams says he’d like any commission to look at scrapped convictions statewide, but the issue is especially pressing in Brooklyn.

About two dozen Brooklyn murder and other convictions have been thrown out since 2014. Many were tossed with the assent of the district attorney’s office, which is conducting one of the most extensive conviction review efforts nationwide.

