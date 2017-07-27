501.5
The Latest: Sessions’ El Salvador trip focuses on MS-13 gang

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 12:52 pm 07/27/2017 12:52pm
Attorney General Jeff Sessions steps out of vehicle before boarding his plane at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Thursday, July 27, 2017. Sessions is traveling to El Salvador to meet with local leaders and discuss their efforts to fight gangs like MS-13. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Latest on Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ trip to El Salvador (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is on a mission to El Salvador that aims to strengthen international cooperation in the fight against the street gang MS-13.

Sessions left early Thursday, taking no questions as he boarded. He’s traveling with leaders of the Justice Department’s criminal division who are seeking ways to stamp out MS-13. The violent gang has plagued many U.S. cities.

The journey comes after a week of blistering criticism from President Donald Trump of Sessions’ performance as attorney general.

Combating narcotics trafficking and human smuggling is also on Sessions’ agenda during the two-day trip.

___

7:17 a.m.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is flying to El Salvador to talk about gang violence, with his future as the nation’s top prosecutor still in doubt.

He left Thursday after a week of blistering public scorn from President Donald Trump about Sessions’ performance. Trump called Sessions “beleaguered” and “very weak.” He said he never would have hired him if he had known he would recuse himself from the Russia investigation.

All of this has fueled speculation that Sessions might resign. But he continues to forge ahead on his priorities. In El Salvador, he will meet local law enforcement officials and former MS-13 gang members and tour a prison. Sessions has promised to get tough on MS-13. He’s called the gang a top threat to public safety in the U.S.

