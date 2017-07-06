The Latest: House debate begins after investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois Legislature’s actions to address the nation’s longest state budget stalemate (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

City of Springfield Fire Marshal Chris Richmond says the powdery substance that prompted a hazardous material investigation at the Illinois Capitol was collected from several locations on the second floor, including the governor’s office.

A preliminary analysis shows the substance wasn’t hazardous, which prompted authorities to reopen the building after Thursday’s roughly two-hour lockdown.

The investigation delayed a critical budget vote.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, which oversees Capitol security, says the investigation is ongoing. He’s previously said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

No injuries were reported but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about two hours.

Debate on budget proposals scheduled for an override vote in the Illinois House has begun.

3:45 p.m.

Authorities say activities can resume at the Illinois Capitol after crews investigated a report of hazardous material that delayed a critical budget override vote.

An announcement over the loudspeakers in the Illinois House gave legislators and reporters gathered on Thursday afternoon the “all clear.”

The Capitol was on lockdown as fire officials investigated a report of someone throwing a powdery substance in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Capitol office. Rauner isn’t at the Capitol.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the secretary of state’s office, which oversees Capitol security, says no hazardous material was found and the investigation is ongoing.

No injuries were reported but no one was allowed to enter or exit the building for about two hours. The secretary of state’s office has said one person is in custody.

The House is scheduled to take up an override vote of a budget package that could end Illinois’ budget impasse, which has entered a third straight year.

3 p.m.

Emergency workers wearing protective gear have entered Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office inside the Illinois Capitol after a report of hazardous material that’s prompted authorities to block anyone from entering or exiting the building.

The investigation has delayed Thursday’s critical override vote on a package of bills that could end the state’s budget impasse.

Springfield Fire Chief Barry Helmerichs told Gatehouse Media that the Capitol is on lockdown after a woman allegedly threw a powdery substance in Rauner’s office. No injuries have been reported.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday. He did not have further details.

The governor’s office says Rauner wasn’t at the Capitol Thursday.

House lawmakers were initially scheduled to convene at 1:30 p.m. for the vote.

2:20 p.m.

A critical override vote on a package of budget bills is being delayed as authorities investigate a report of hazardous material in the Illinois Capitol.

The building isn’t being evacuated, but those who aren’t inside the building are being kept outside.

Emergency vehicles have arrived at the scene.

An announcement was made inside the House chambers where lawmakers and reporters are gathered to instruct people not to enter or exit the building.

Dave Druker, a spokesman for the Secretary of State’s office, which oversees Capitol security, said one person was taken into custody Thursday. He did not have further details.

10:30 a.m.

Democratic Senate President John Cullerton is urging the Illinois House to also override the governor’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget plan.

The Senate reversed Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes earlier in the week. The Democrat-run House is poised to take an override vote on Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Cullerton spoke to reporters Thursday after a speech before the City Club of Chicago, a civic engagement organization.

The Chicago Democrat calls it a lean budget with $3 billion in cuts. The plan is financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.

Rauner has blasted the budget plan, saying it doesn’t include reforms he’s pushed since taking office in 2015.

12:10 a.m.

The Illinois House will vote on overriding Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of budget legislation drawn to end the nation’s longest state fiscal crisis since at least the Great Depression.

The Democratic-controlled House scheduled override votes for Thursday afternoon. Successful overrides would put the budget into law.

Rauner, a Republican, implored the General Assembly on Wednesday to sustain his vetoes of a $36 billion spending plan financed with a $5 billion income tax increase.

Rauner says the 32 percent income tax increase “a 2-by-4 smacked across the foreheads of the people of Illinois.”

He decried the lack of spending cuts and money-saving reforms he’s demanded since 2015.

Credit-rating agencies are watching closely and have threatened to label Illinois debt “junk” without swift resolution.

