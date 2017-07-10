The Latest: Rail commuters into New York face new routine

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the commute as rail repairs begin in New York City (all times local):

6 a.m.

Rail commuters into New York City are facing new routines as Amtrak begins extensive repairs to tracks and signals in Penn Station.

The work began as Monday morning’s rush got off to a slow start for several hundred thousand commuters on the Long Island Rail Road and New Jersey Transit. They’ll have to contend with fewer trains during peak periods, the result of track closures in Penn Station.

NJ Transit executive director Steve Santoro says this “will not be a normal commute.”

NJ Transit is diverting some rush hour trains to Hoboken, where passengers can switch to PATH trains or ferries.

The LIRR is adding train cars to try and serve as many people as possible and is urging riders to switch to subways in Brooklyn and Queens.

The repairs are expected to last through August.

