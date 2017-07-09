501.5
The Latest: Power restored after huge Los Angeles outage

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 12:45 pm 07/09/2017 12:45pm
The Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles at twilight is blacked out, the only light coming from a laptop computer screen in a home, foreground, and from a few others with backup power, as the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power said about 140,000 people are without electricity after the agency shut down a power station in the northeast San Fernando Valley that caught fire Saturday, July 8, 2017. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on a power outage in Los Angeles (all times local):

9:50 a.m.

Electricity has been restored to tens of thousands of customers who lost service when a power station in suburban Los Angeles caught fire amid a blistering heat wave.

The LA Department of Water and Power said Sunday morning that repairs continue but the outage has ended.

Crews worked through the night to fix conductors, circuit breakers and transformers damaged in the blaze. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

At its height, the outage Saturday evening affected 140,000 customers in the northeast San Fernando Valley. Cooling centers were opened for residents left without air conditioning.

The department says the fire at the station in the Northridge/Reseda area involved equipment that carries high-voltage electricity and distributes it at lower voltages.

No one was injured.

___

8:40 a.m.

Electricity is slowly being restored to tens of thousands of customers who lost service when a power station in suburban Los Angeles caught fire amid a blistering heat wave.

The LA Department of Water and Power says it hopes to restore electricity to all customers by late Sunday morning.

Crews worked through the night to repair conductors, circuit breakers and transformers damaged in the blaze. The fire’s cause is under investigation.

At its height, the outage Saturday evening affected 140,000 customers in the northeast San Fernando Valley. Cooling centers were opened for residents left without air conditioning.

The department says the fire at the station in the Northridge/Reseda area involved equipment that carries high-voltage electricity and distributes it at lower voltages.

No one was injured.

