The Latest: Police: Woman shot after she fired at officers

BENSON, N.C. (AP) — The Latest on a police shooting on a North Carolina interstate (all times local):

7:50 p.m.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a trooper and a deputy shot a woman on the side of the interstate after she fired at them first.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker also said that 50-year-old Tina Medlin is alive, but in critical condition Saturday evening. An earlier release from troopers said she had died.

Baker said Trooper J. L. Taylor and Johnston County deputy Taylor Davis were investigating an SUV crash on Interstate 40 near Benson around 6:30 a.m. Saturday and found Medlin lying on the highway with a gun.

Baker said in a news release that Medlin fired at the officers, who shot back. The officers were not injured and are on administrative leave.

___

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say an armed woman was shot and killed as officers investigated a wreck on a North Carolina interstate.

Highway Patrol Sgt. Michael Baker said the trooper found a woman lying in the westbound lanes of Interstate 40 holding a gun near a wrecked SUV around 6:30 a.m. Saturday near Benson.

Johnston County Sheriff’s Capt. Jeff Caldwell said later Saturday a deputy from his department was also on the scene.

Baker and Caldwell both said there was a confrontation between the woman and officers. She died at the hospital. The officers weren’t hurt.

Neither agency said in their news releases which officer fired or gave any other details.

The State of Bureau of Investigation asked anyone who saw the SUV, especially if It was driving erratically, to call authorities.

