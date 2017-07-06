The Latest: Police: Children stabbed to death were under 10

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — The Latest on the deaths of a man and four children outside Atlanta (all times local):

10 a.m.

Police say all four children stabbed to death in a home outside Atlanta were under the age of 10.

Police also issued a statement calling the mother a “suspect” in the deaths and said a man found dead in the house was the father.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera said the five bodies were found inside a home in the Loganville area outside Atlanta early Thursday. Their names haven’t been released.

Pihera told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was quickly taken into custody and was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police say early indications are that a knife was used in the attacks.

Police said the child who survived was taken an Atlanta hospital with serious injuries.

___

9:25 a.m.

Police say a woman inside the home where four young children and a man were found dead is the one who initially called authorities to the residence outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police said the call came in at 4:47 a.m. Thursday, and officers then found the five bodies inside the single-story home in the Loganville area.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that the children’s mother was “quickly taken into custody.”

Police say early indications are that a knife was used in the attacks. Police said a fifth child was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Police said it wasn’t known whether the dead man was the children’s biological father. But police said they believe the family all lived together at the house.

___

8:40 a.m.

Police say early indications are that a knife was used to attack four young children and a man found dead in a home outside Atlanta.

Gwinnett County police Cpl. Michele Pihera told reporters at the scene that an adult described as the mother was “quickly taken into custody” after the bodies were found early Thursday morning inside the home in Loganville.

Pihera said the woman was being interviewed by detectives. No charges have been announced.

Police said another child was taken to a hospital with injuries they describe as serious.

Police said a motive wasn’t immediately known.

Photos provided by the police department showed crime scene tape surrounding a single-story home with white paneling in a subdivision in Loganville, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.

___

7 a.m.

Police in an Atlanta suburb responding to reports of a stabbing say they’ve found several children and an adult dead in a home.

Gwinnett County police said in a brief statement that the bodies were found early Thursday morning.

Police described the crime as horrendous, and said a motive wasn’t immediately known.

The number of children found dead and their ages wasn’t immediately available.

Loganville is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Atlanta.