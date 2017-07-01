The Latest: Some patients in NYC hospital shooting improve

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the shooting at Bronx Lebanon Hospital (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

Officials at a New York hospital where a former doctor opened fire, killing one and injuring six, say the conditions of some of the victims have improved.

Bronx Lebanon Hospital vice president Errol C. Schneer said Saturday that three patients who were listed as very critical have been changed to stable.

A fourth patient remains in stable condition, while a fifth in stable condition is being transferred to another hospital for specialized surgery.

A physician who was shot remains in critical condition.

Dr. Henry Bello has been identified as the shooter. He reportedly held a grudge after being terminated from the hospital two years ago. He went there Friday with an AM-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat Friday and opened fire.

He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

___

8:30 a.m.

The Daily News of New York is reporting it received an email from a doctor two hours before he opened fire inside a New York City hospital, killing one and wounding six.

The newspaper reports Saturday that Dr. Henry Bello blamed a doctor for blocking his chances at getting a chance to practice medicine, and also blamed the hospital for his termination two years ago.

Bello went to Bronx Lebanon Hospital with an AM-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat on Friday afternoon and opened fire in his old department.

Bello then shot himself.

Detectives are trying to piece together what prompted Bello to snap two years after he was forced out. They also want to know whether he was hunting for someone in particular when he went to the 16th floor and started shooting.

___

1:50 a.m.

Dr. Henry Bello proved a man of his word.

After he was forced to resign as a family medicine doctor amid sexual harassment allegations, he threatened his colleagues. He said he would kill them.

Law enforcement officials say Bello returned to Bronx Lebanon Hospital Friday with an AR-15 assault rifle tucked under his white lab coat and opened fire in his old department, killing one doctor and critically wounding six other people at the hospital.

They say Bello then shot himself, and staggered, bleeding, into a hallway where he collapsed and died with the rifle at his side.

Now, detectives are trying to piece together what prompted Bello to snap two years after he was forced out, and whether he was hunting for someone in particular when he went to the 16th floor and started shooting.