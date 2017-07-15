The Latest: Officials to tour flooded Illinois neighborhoods

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on flooding in northern Illinois (all times local):

1:25 p.m.

Officials are expected to tour flood-stricken neighborhoods in a county north of Chicago following heavy rainfall earlier this week.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2tWOJ8d ) that U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider, both Democrats, will join Lake County Board Chair Aaron Lawlor Saturday afternoon.

They also are expected to visit the Lake County Emergency Management Agency in Libertyville.

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday issued a state disaster proclamation for Lake, McHenry and Kane counties.

State officials say some 6,800 buildings have been affected by the flooding north of Chicago. The damage is expected to worsen this weekend as water flows down rivers into the state from Wisconsin.

11 a.m.

Officials in one Illinois school district are concerned that flooding from recent rainfall will impact the start of classes next month.

The Chicago Tribune reports (http://trib.in/2tWOAlo ) that bookshelves in W.J. Murphy Elementary School’s library are completely covered by water. The gym, a music room and computer room also are flooded at the school in Lake County’s Round Lake, northwest of Chicago and south of Wisconsin’s state line.

District operations executive director Shelia Duhon says computers were under water and the school’s computer server room in the basement was flooded. Water also stood in four fourth-grade classrooms.

Classes are to start in late August.

Heavy rainfall hit the Midwest on Wednesday. Illinois officials said Friday that some 6,800 buildings had been affected by “unprecedented” flooding north of Chicago.

