The Latest: Slain NYC officer described as ‘sweetest person’

An NYPD vehicle with a cracked window sits on the scene where a police officer was fatally shot in the Bronx section of New York, Wednesday, July 5, 2017. Police said Officer Miosotis Familia died at a hospital early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on the fatal shooting of a New York City police officer (all times local):

2:15 p.m.

Friends of the New York City officer shot to death inside a police RV say she was the “sweetest person you’d ever want to meet.”

Officer Miosotis Familia died Wednesday after a gunman fired through the glass, striking her in the head. Police say the gunman fled, and when officers caught up with him a block away, he pointed a revolver at them and they fatally shot him.

Family friend Isabelita Roman said Familia became a police officer to help the community. Neighbor Tom Ritter said: “She’d give you the shirt off her back. She was the sweetest person you ever want to meet.”

Familia had been on the force for 12 years and was assigned to a Bronx precinct. She had three children, including a set of twins.

___

11:40 a.m.

The New York City police officer shot to death on duty was assigned to a Bronx precinct and worked the midnight shift.

Officer Miosotis Familia had three children, including a set of twins, and was of Dominican descent.

The 48-year-old was shot early Wednesday while sitting in the front passenger seat of a police RV stationed in the area as a result of a triple shooting in the area in March. She was a 12-year police veteran.

Police say she had no prior contact with gunman Alexander Bonds. He fled the scene, but police caught up to him a block away and shot and killed him when he turned with a gun in his hand.

___

10:15 a.m.

The man who police say fired a single shot through the window of a police RV that killed a New York City officer is seen on surveillance video moments before the attack.

Police say Alexander Bonds was captured on video exiting a nearby convenience store, then moving tightly along the wall, pulling his hoodie over his head and walking purposefully toward the van. Police say he fired through the window with a revolver.

The video doesn’t capture the shooting but shows him running from the scene with a gun in his hand.

Officer Miosotis Familia was at the end of her shift when she was struck.

Police chased Bonds and caught him about a block away and opened fire when he pointed the gun at them.

___

8 a.m.

A New York City police officer is heard frantically shouting for help after his partner was fatally shot early Wednesday.

Officer Miosotis Familia was writing in her memo book at the end of her shift when 34-year-old Alexander Bonds walked up to the passenger side of the police truck she was sitting in and fired one shot, striking her in the head.

“Shots fired! 10-85!” her partner is heard shouting after the gunfire on a police recording, including the code for an officer down. “My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! My partner’s shot! Hurry up central!”

Police quickly responded and caught up to Bonds about a block away, where he pointed a gun at them. They fired and killed him.

Police Commissioner James O’Neill said it was an unprovoked attack.

___

___

___

___

