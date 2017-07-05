The Latest: House speaker schedules Thursday veto override

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — The Latest on the Illinois Legislature’s action to address the nation’s longest state budget stalemate (all times local):

1:15 p.m.

The speaker of the Illinois House has scheduled a vote for Thursday to override the governor’s veto of budget package.

If passed, the package would end the fiscal stalemate that has persisted for two years. That’s the longest any state has gone without a budget since at least the Great Depression.

Speaker Michael Madigan is a Chicago Democrat. He says in a statement issued Wednesday that he anticipates working with Republicans “to begin healing the wounds of the last several years.”

The $36 billion spending plan would be financed with a $5 billion income tax increase. A House vote to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto would put the plan into effect.

___

10:55 a.m.

A top House Democrat says lawmakers intend to attempt an override of a budget-package veto in that chamber Thursday.

Rep. Lou Lang of Skokie is deputy majority leader. He says Democrats will attempt to reverse Gov. Bruce Rauner’s veto of the $36 billion spending plan financed with a $5 billion income-tax increase when enough members show up to vote.

The Senate moved swiftly Tuesday to override Rauner’s vetoes. That sent them to the House. But fewer than 60 of 118 House members answered roll calls both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Lang says he can’t answer for all the absences, but he mentioned three cases in which lawmakers are dealing with the death of a family member or friend, and other personal problems.

Lang says “legislators are people too.”

___

10:20 a.m.

The Illinois House has adjourned and scheduled a Thursday session which could feature votes to override a budget-deal veto.

The fate of the nation’s longest-running state budget crisis since at least the Great Depression rests with the House, which lacked a quorum for action Wednesday.

Gov. Bruce Rauner on Tuesday vetoed a package of legislation that raised the income tax by $5 billion to finance a $36 billion spending plan, which would be Illinois’ first budget since 2015.

The Senate swiftly voted to override the vetoes Wednesday and sent them to the House.

Only 59 of the chamber’s 118 members answered the roll call Wednesday. Deputy Democratic Leader Arthur Turner of Chicago was in the chair. He adjourned the House until 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

___

12:10 a.m.

A package of legislation aimed at ending a two-year Illinois budget standoff is back to the House.

The House convenes Wednesday to face action to override Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner’s vetoes of a $36 billion budget fueled by a $5 billion increase in income taxes.

The legislation bounced several times Tuesday. The Senate approved the budget plan and tax increase with a necessary three-fifths majority vote, but Rauner vetoed them three hours later.

The Senate then wasted no time in overriding the vetoes and sending them back to the House for consideration.

Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan of Chicago announced after the Senate action there wouldn’t be a House vote but didn’t say why.

But the House quorum call was answered by only 54 of its 118 members.