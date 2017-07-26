The Latest: Union chief “appalled’ at payoff allegations

DETROIT (AP) — The Latest on charges against a former Fiat Chrysler executive, who is accused of making payments to a union official (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The United Auto Workers union says it is appalled by allegations that one of its vice presidents took payments from a Fiat Chrysler labor relations executive.

President Dennis Williams says in a statement that the allegations in an indictment “dishonored the union and the values we have upheld for more than 80 years.”

Williams says the UAW had no knowledge of the activity until they it was told by government officials.

The indictment alleges that many of the payments were routed through a joint union-company training center. Williams says the union has worked with Fiat Chrysler to put safeguards in place to reduce the risk of it happening again.

Former FCA labor relations chief Al Iacobelli is charged with conspiracy and other crimes. He’s accused of providing $1.2 million to former United Automobile Workers vice president General Holiefield and his wife Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015. Iacobelli also is accused of taking money.

5:50 p.m.

A former Fiat Chrysler executive accused of paying off a senior union official, his wife and others landed a job at General Motors after he was fired.

GM spokesman Tom Wickham says Al Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY’) was hired as executive director of labor relations, reporting to a vice president.

Wickham says he doesn’t know Iacobelli’s status with GM after the indictment Wednesday.

Iacobelli is charged with conspiracy and other crimes. He’s accused of providing $1.2 million in a variety of ways to United Automobile Workers vice president General Holiefield and his wife Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

___

4:30 p.m.

The government appears to have a key witness in its case against a former Fiat Chrysler executive who is accused of conspiring to pay off a union official and his wife.

Prosecutors unsealed charges against Jerome Durden on Wednesday, the same day that a grand jury indicted Al Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY’) and Monica Morgan, the wife of late UAW vice president General Holiefield.

The charges against Durden are filed as a criminal “information,” which means that a guilty plea is expected. A message seeking comment was left for his lawyer.

The court filing says Iacobelli, Durden, Holiefield, Morgan and an unidentified union official conspired to loot hundreds of thousands of dollars from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center.

Durden worked at Fiat Chrysler and handled finances at the training center.

___

3:25 p.m.

Fiat Chrysler says the company and the United Automobile Workers union are victims in a criminal investigation of illegal payments to a union official.

The company says it had no advance knowledge of Al Iacobelli’s (Eye-co-BELLY’) alleged payments to UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan.

Fiat Chrysler says Iacobelli and another employee were “promptly” fired in 2015 when the company obtained “credible evidence of wrongdoing.” The company says it is cooperating fully with federal authorities.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler’s vice president for labor relations. He’s charged with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife.

Holiefield negotiated with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of UAW. He died in 2015.

___

2:12 p.m.

A former Fiat Chrysler executive has been charged in Detroit with giving $1.2 million in various gifts to a UAW vice president and other senior union managers.

Alphons Iacobelli (Eye-co-BELLY’) was indicted Wednesday in an alleged conspiracy involving UAW vice president General Holiefield and Holiefield’s wife, Monica Morgan. Holiefield died in 2015.

The indictment says a $262,000 mortgage was paid off on the couple’s home in suburban Detroit.

Iacobelli was Fiat Chrysler’s vice president for employee relations through 2015 and the company’s key executive in labor negotiations. Holiefield was responsible for negotiating with Fiat Chrysler on behalf of the United Auto Workers.

The government says the payments came from the UAW-Chrysler National Training Center in Detroit. Morgan’s lawyer declined comment. A message seeking comment has been left for Iacobelli’s lawyer.

