The Latest: UK hospital defends decision over Charlie Gard

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 11:19 am 07/13/2017 11:19am
The parents of critically ill baby Charlie Gard, Connie Yates and Chris Gard arrive at the Royal Courts of Justice in London. Thursday July 13, 2017. The parents Charlie Gard who has a rare disease returned to a court in London on Thursday, hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take the critically ill child to the United States for medical treatment. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP)

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on the case of terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard (all times local):

4 p.m.

Britain’s Great Ormond Street Hospital has offered an unapologetic defense of its decision to challenge a couple who want to take their terminally ill baby to the United States for experimental treatment.

In a submission to the High Court on Thursday, the hospital’s attorney, Katie Gollop, wrote that while the institution understands that Chris Gard and Connie Yates believe they alone have the right to decide the treatment for their son Charlie, the hospital holds different principles.

The hospital says that “a world where only parents speak and decide for children and where children have no separate identity or rights and no court to hear and protect them is far from the world in which GOSH treats its child patients.”

The hospital’s specialists have argued that life support for Charlie should be withdrawn.

___

2:45 p.m.

The parents of the terminally-ill British baby Charlie Gard have returned to London’s High Court to continue a hearing over whether they are allowed to take their son to the U.S. for medical treatment.

Charlie’s parents are challenging the view of Britain’s most famous children’s hospital, arguing that treatment abroad is in the best interest of the 11-month-old suffering from a rare genetic condition.

Amid questioning from Judge Nicholas Francis, Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, accused Francis of misquoting her earlier statements about Charlie’s quality of life. The couple yelled and walked out, but returned after a short break Thursday.

Francis offered a reassuring word, saying: “I understand you walking out because it is a desperate situation.”

___

1 p.m.

The parents of a British baby with a rare disease have stormed out of court during a fresh hearing to decide whether they can take the critically-ill child to the United States for experimental treatment.

Charlie Gard’s parents disagree with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital on how best to care for the 11-month-old with a rare genetic condition and the High Court was tasked with making a decision.

In a reflection of the tension surrounding the case, Chris Gard and Connie Yates stormed out mid-hearing when they disagreed with remarks by the judge. Chris Gard punched a table, while his wife said: “We said he’s not in suffering and in pain. If he was we wouldn’t be up here fighting for that.”

Great Ormond Street Hospital argues experimental treatment in America won’t help and may cause suffering for Charlie. Specialist doctors believe his life support systems should be turned off.

___

10 a.m.

The parents of a baby with a rare disease are returning to a court in London, hoping for a fresh analysis of their wish to take the critically ill child to the United States for medical treatment.

Charlie Gard’s parents disagree with Britain’s most famous children’s hospital on how best to care for the 11-month old who has a rare genetic condition and has brain damage.

Great Ormond Street Hospital says experimental treatment in America won’t help and may cause the child to suffer. The hospital believes his life support systems should be turned off.

The parents want to try.

