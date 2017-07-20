501.5
The Latest: California wildfire destroys 45 structures

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 10:29 am 07/20/2017 10:29am
A chimney stands at a burned residence on Yaqui Gulch Road as a wildfire burns near Mariposa, Calif., on Wednesday, July 19, 2017. The fire has forced thousands of people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities, officials said. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

MARIPOSA, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on the wildfires burning in the west (all times local):

7:15 a.m.

Authorities say a stubborn wildfire burning in foothills west of Yosemite National Park has now destroyed 45 structures while forcing thousands of people from their homes.

It’s not clear what type of buildings burned.

The fire grew overnight and has scorched 109 square miles (282 square kilometers).

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said more than 3,000 firefighters are battling the 5-day-old blaze that was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings.

The flames are near Highway 49, a historical route in the western Sierra Nevada dotted with towns that sprouted when gold miners were drawn to California in the 1800s.

The fire is 10 percent contained.

____

12:50 a.m.

A blaze burning in foothills west of Yosemite National Park destroyed dozens of structures and forced thousands to flee Gold Rush-era towns but fire crews have been able to stop it from reaching a threatened community on the foothills of the Sierra Nevada.

The fire was threatening about 1,500 homes and other buildings, after already destroying 29 structures. It’s not clear what type of buildings burned.

More than 3,000 firefighters are battling the 4-day-old blaze that has scorched 75 square miles (194 square kilometers), the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said.

The fire has forced almost 5,000 people from homes in and around a half-dozen small communities, officials said.

