The Latest: Supreme Court refuses to halt Texas execution

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — The Latest on the execution scheduled in Texas for a man who killed a San Antonio woman in 2004 (all times local):

8:30 p.m.

The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Texas death row inmate set to die for breaking into a 24-year-old San Antonio woman’s apartment and fatally slashing her more than 13 years ago.

A brief order from the high court clears the way for the Thursday evening lethal injection of 46-year-old TaiChin Preyor.

Preyor’s attorneys went to the Supreme Court after a federal appeals court similarly rejected arguments that deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals tainted his case, amounted to a fraud on the courts and that he should be spared from lethal injection so his appeals can be reviewed more fairly.

The court’s order came about 2 ½ hours after a six-hour execution window opened at 6 p.m. CDT as specified in the execution warrant. Texas prison officials refrain from carrying punishments while an appeal is pending.

Preyor was convicted of the slaying of Jami Tackett, who court records identified as Preyor’s drug supplier.

He’d be the fifth inmate put to death in Texas this year and the 16th nationally.

___

1 p.m.

A federal appeals court has refused to block the scheduled execution of a Texas prisoner who killed a San Antonio woman more than 13 years ago.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal from lawyers for 46-year-old TaiChin Preyor. The attorneys contend he received deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals and he deserves a reprieve so his appeals can be reviewed more fairly.

His lawyers say they’ll now take their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Preyor would be the fifth Texas inmate put to death this year and the 16th nationally if his lethal injection is carried out Thursday evening.

He was convicted of breaking into the San Antonio apartment of 24-year-old Jami Tackett in February 2004 and fatally slashing her. Court documents show she was his drug supplier.

___

12:15 a.m.

Attorneys for a condemned killer of a San Antonio woman argue that deficient legal help during earlier stages of his appeals tainted his case.

They say Texas death row inmate TaiChin Preyor should be spared from being executed Thursday so his appeals can be reviewed more fairly.

Preyor is set for lethal injection for fatally slashing 24-year-old Jami Tackett in 2004. She’s identified in court documents as his drug supplier.

Preyor’s lawyers want a federal appeals court to stop the execution, which would be Texas’ fifth this year. They argue an inexperienced California attorney who handled earlier federal appeals in his case was “utterly unqualified” and that her use of a disbarred lawyer for guidance perpetrated a fraud on the courts.

State attorneys say the late appeals are legally improper.

