501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » The Latest: Abe, Trump…

The Latest: Abe, Trump agree to action against North Korea

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 9:49 pm 07/30/2017 09:49pm
Share
In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, a U.S. Air Force B-1B bomber, left, flies with South Korean F-15K fighter jets over Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, Sunday, July 30, 2017. The United States flew two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula on Sunday in a show of force against North Korea following the country's latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. (South Korea Defense Ministry via AP)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The Latest on North Korea’s latest intercontinental ballistic missile launch (all times local):

10 a.m. Monday

Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he and President Donald Trump have spoken by phone and agreed to take further action against North Korea following its latest missile launch.

Abe told reporters after the call Monday morning Asia time that Trump pledged to “take all necessary measures to protect” Japan and that Abe praised his commitment to do so.

Abe said Japan would pursue concrete steps to bolster defense system and capabilities under the firm solidarity with the U.S. and do utmost to protect the safety of the Japanese people.

Analysis of the launch late Friday concluded most of the U.S. is now in range of North Korean weaponry.

___

1 p.m. Sunday

The United States has flown two supersonic bombers over the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against North Korea following its latest intercontinental ballistic missile test. The U.S. also said it conducted a successful test of a missile defense system located in Alaska.

The U.S. Pacific Air Forces said in a statement the B-1 bombers were escorted by South Korean fighter jets as they performed a low-pass on Sunday over an air base near the South Korean capital of Seoul before returning to Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

It said the mission was a response to North Korea’s two ICBM tests this month. Analysts say data from the test conducted Friday night showed a broader part of the mainland United States, including Los Angeles and Chicago, is now in range of Pyongyang’s weapons.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Asia News Government News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?