The Latest: No bail for cousins facing charges over 4 deaths

3:50 p.m.

Two cousins facing homicide charges in the disappearances of four missing Pennsylvania men will be held without bail.

A judge ruled Friday that 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo and 20-year-old Sean Kratz will be jailed separately after prosecutors argued the men were dangers to society.

DiNardo’s lawyer said his client confessed to the murders in exchange for prosecutors agreeing to not seek the death penalty. He is charged in the deaths of all four men.

Prosecutors are still weighing whether to pursue capital punishment against Kratz, who is charged with three counts of homicide.

A criminal complaint alleges the defendants brought the victims to the farm ostensibly to buy marijuana from DiNardo.

All four victims were shot and at least three set afire.

2:20 p.m.

Authorities say they have identified the remains of four young men who were killed on a Pennsylvania farm and found buried there in two separate pits.

A county prosecutor said Friday that the bodies of Tom Meo, Dean Finocchiaro and Mark Sturgis were found buried 12 feet deep in one common grave in Solebury. The remains of Jimi Taro Patrick were recovered from a separate location on the farm.

All four vanished a week ago.

Twenty-year-old Cosmo DiNardo is charged in all four killings, which took place on a farm owned by his parents. His cousin Sean Kratz is charged in the killing of the three men found in the same grave.

A criminal complaint alleges the defendants brought the victims to the farm ostensibly to buy marijuana from DiNardo.

All four were shot and least three set afire. Police say DiNardo ran over Meo with a backhoe after running out of ammunition shooting at him.

1:10 p.m.

A man who confessed to killing four Pennsylvania men who disappeared last week has been charged with four counts of homicide. And a second man has been accused of participating in three of the slayings.

Prosecutors filed the charges Friday against Cosmo DiNardo and Sean Kratz.

DiNardo’s lawyer admitted Thursday his client’s role in the four slayings. Kratz was arrested later the same day in Philadelphia.

DiNardo faces four criminal homicide counts and Kratz three. They both face multiple counts of conspiracy, robbery and abuse of corpse.

All four victims are believed buried on a farm property in Solebury, Pennsylvania, owned by DiNardo’s family.

DiNardo’s lawyer says his client is remorseful and led investigators to the men’s remains.

Sean Kratz’s mom, Vanessa, declined to comment on arrest of her son.

1:30 a.m.

A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer’s confession to killing four young Pennsylvania men says the man killed them after he felt cheated or threatened during three drug transactions and then burned their bodies.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss details of the case against 20-year-old Cosmo DiNardo.

The details were provided after one of DiNardo’s lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to killing the men and had told investigators where their bodies were. The lawyer says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo’s cooperation.

The Bucks County District Attorney’s Office had no response to the lawyer’s comments Thursday night. Authorities are expected to release additional information Friday morning.

