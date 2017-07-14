The Latest: 1 held after 2 guards shot at Vegas Strip resort

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Latest on a search for two men after with a robbery and shooting that wounded two security guards at a Las Vegas Strip parking garage (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Police in Las Vegas say a 34-year-old man has been arrested and a second suspect is being sought after two security guards were wounded following a store robbery at a Las Vegas Strip resort.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says Jonathan Ozuna was arrested Friday afternoon in northwest Las Vegas and jailed pending a court appearance on suspicion of attempted murder, armed burglary and theft.

It isn’t clear from the jail record if Ozuna has an attorney.

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the third-floor of the parking structure at the Planet Hollywood resort shortly after a theft from a sunglass store at the Miracle Mile Shops.

Authorities say one guard was wounded in the hand and the other was wounded in the neck. Both were taken to Sunrise Hospital & Medical Center. Neither injury was believed to be life-threatening.

Rivera says Ozuna was found thanks to tips from the public.

____

2:35 a.m.

Authorities are looking for two men in connection with a robbery and the shooting of two security guards at a shop on the Las Vegas Strip.

Police tell KSNV (http://bit.ly/2sWadkx) that a Sunglass Hut was robbed at the Miracle Mile Shops inside Planet Hollywood on Thursday night.

Authorities say the two guards chased a suspect into the parking garage where he pulled out a gun and shot one security guard in the hand and the other in the neck.

The TV station reports that both security guards were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say both suspects got away.

