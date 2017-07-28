501.5
Thai man living in Florida found dead along Oklahoma highway

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017
CROMWELL, Okla. (AP) — State investigators have identified a man whose body was found on the side of a highway in central Oklahoma as a native of Thailand who had been living in Florida.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Friday that 41-year-old Thanakrit Thuetong had been living in the United States since 2012 and may have been driving along Interstate 40 to visit relatives in California.

OSBI agents say Thuetong parked his 2009 black Pontiac in the parking lot of a Seminole County convenience store Friday afternoon. Surveillance video shows him inside the store with a black backpack, then walking past his car and along the highway. His body was discovered Sunday.

His backpack was missing, and authorities are searching for anyone who may have found it.

