Texas man gets 60 years for grandson’s methamphetamine death

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man accused of allowing his 2-year-old grandson to swallow a lethal dose of methamphetamine then burning his body to hide the evidence has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

A Bexar (bayr) County jury last month found Joel Soto, of San Antonio, guilty of murder, arson and other charges in the death of Jeremy Soto. The grandfather was sentenced Monday.

Investigators say Soto let Jeremy take the drug in November 2013 and then set his truck on fire with the toddler’s body inside.

A medical examiner testified during the trial that an autopsy found methamphetamine in the child’s body and that the boy was dead when his body was set on fire.

___

This story has been corrected to show that it was Jeremy Soto, not Joel, who took the methamphetamine.

