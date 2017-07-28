501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee tourism launches new…

Tennessee tourism launches new website to recruit retirees

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 6:21 am 07/28/2017 06:21am
Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tourism officials are launching a website that aims to recruit retirees to settle down in the state.

A Tennessee Department of Tourist Development news release Thursday says Retire Tennessee’s new website offers information on health care, experiences, shopping, retirement developments and communities, testimonials and sample housing stock. Currently, 22 Tennessee counties participate in the program.

The site features videos, photos an interactive map and a cost-of-living calculator.

State tourism officials say Tennessee is one of only four states with a formal retiree recruitment program.

The Retire Tennessee program, newly branded as “The Good Life. Only Better,” is in its 12th year. It drew 8,000 inquiries from potential retirees last year.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?