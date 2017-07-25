501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Tennessee prosecutor concludes deputies…

Tennessee prosecutor concludes deputies justified in death

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 8:05 pm 07/25/2017 08:05pm
Share

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff’s deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.

Albert Gagnier, who was white, was shot by Knox County sheriff’s deputies on May 23 when they responded to a report that Gagnier was shooting in a neighborhood.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Tuesday that District Attorney General Charme Allen reviewed the investigative file and concluded the force used was necessary to stop the threat. Knoxville police conducted the criminal investigation, and the sheriff’s office conducted the administrative investigation.

Seven deputies were placed on paid administrative leave after Gagnier’s death. Their names and races weren’t released.

___

Information from: Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Storm damage on Kent Island

A Monday morning storm destroyed homes, toppled trees and left thousands without power. See photos of the damage.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?