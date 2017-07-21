501.5
Tennessee inmates get reduced sentences for birth control

By The Associated Press July 21, 2017 4:25 am 07/21/2017 04:25am
SPARTA, Tenn. (AP) — A program in a Tennessee county reduces inmates’ jail time if they voluntarily undergo birth control procedures, in a move that has drawn criticism from the local district attorney and the American Civil Liberties Union.

WTVF-TV reports General Sessions Judge Sam Benninfield signed a standing order in May that provides 30 days’ credit toward jail time for men who agree to free vasectomies in White County and women who agree to receive free Nexplanon implants, which prevent pregnancies for up to four years.

Benningfield says he hopes to prevent children being born under the influence of drugs.

County officials say 32 women and 38 men have signed up.

District Attorney Bryant Dunaway said his office doesn’t support the order, citing ethical concerns. The ACLU called the order unconstitutional, describing it as coercion.

___

Information from: WTVF-TV, http://www.newschannel5.com

