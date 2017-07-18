501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect in fatal stabbing…

Suspect in fatal stabbing says he was held against his will

By The Associated Press July 18, 2017 8:49 am 07/18/2017 08:49am
Share

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts teenager charged with fatally stabbing a woman in a rooming house told police he did not know the victim and she had held him against his will for two hours.

Eighteen-year-old Derrick Lopez was held without bail Monday after pleading not guilty to murder and other charges in the death of 36-year-old Christin Tobin. She was found dead early Saturday morning in her room at a Waltham rooming house.

Lopez told police he did not know Tobin, but had seen her on the porch and asked to use her bathroom. Lopez says Tobin then held him at knifepoint.

Police went to the house after being waved down by Lopez’s cousin, who said Lopez was being held hostage.

Lopez’s lawyer declined comment, but relatives say Lopez has a mental disability and was framed.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?