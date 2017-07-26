501.5
Suspect in death of Massachusetts runner held without bail

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 3:49 pm 07/26/2017 03:49pm
FILE - In this April 18, 2017, file photo, Angelo Colon-Ortiz is arraigned in Leominster, Mass., District Court in connection to the Aug. 7, 2016 slaying of Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, Mass. Colon-Ortiz is scheduled to be arraigned on a murder charge Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Worcester Superior Court. (Christine Peterson/Worcester Telegram & Gazette via AP, Pool, File)

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A man charged with killing a Google employee from New York who went missing while out for a run near her mother’s Massachusetts home has pleaded not guilty.

Angelo Colon-Ortiz was held without bail after entering his plea to a murder charge Wednesday in the death last summer of 27-year-old Vanessa Marcotte.

During his court appearance, he was allowed to remain out of sight at the request of his lawyer, who cited an “identification issue.”

Marcotte was visiting her mother in Princeton, Massachusetts, last August when she failed to return from a run. Her body was found hours later in a nearby wooded area.

The 31-year-old Colon-Ortiz, of Worcester (WUS’-tur), was arrested in April. Prosecutors say his DNA matched samples from Marcotte’s body.

