Suspect in beating death of US tourist in Greece is jailed

By The Associated Press July 15, 2017 2:22 pm 07/15/2017 02:22pm
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 33-year-old Serb, one of nine suspects in the beating death of an American tourist outside a bar on the Greek island of Zakynthos, has been ordered jailed pending trial after appearing before an investigating judge.

The man jailed Saturday was the last of nine suspects, aged 18 to 34, who were charged in the death of 22-year-old Bakari Henderson of Austin, Texas, in the early hours of July 7 in Zakynthos’ rowdy tourist district of Laganas.

A total of seven suspects — five Serbs, one British citizen of Serb origin and a Greek — have been jailed. Two 22-year-old Serbs have been released on bail of 5,000 euros ($5,730). No trial date has been set.

Authorities believe the man jailed Saturday landed the first blow on Henderson.

