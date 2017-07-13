501.5
Suspect flees police, falls through ceiling and is captured

By The Associated Press July 13, 2017 5:30 pm 07/13/2017 05:30pm
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — Police say they’ve nabbed a fleeing suspect after he fell through the ceiling at a Florida apartment complex into a shower.

Winter Haven Police officers said they were searching Tuesday for 32-year-old Demario Webster with an outstanding warrant for alleged probation violations when they chased him to a woman’s apartment.

The Ledger (https://tinyurl.com/y8np3xv5) reports the woman told police Weber wasn’t inside and they’d have to return with a search warrant to enter. Meanwhile, police said Webster was inside the apartment and had crawled into an attic space.

Authorities say a neighbor alerted officers minutes later that Webster had fallen through the ceiling into a shower. Webster was arrested and charged with resisting arrest without violence and three counts of unarmed burglary.

It wasn’t immediately known if he had an attorney.

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

