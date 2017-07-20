501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Suspect faces arraignment in…

Suspect faces arraignment in kidnapping of China scholar

By The Associated Press July 20, 2017 7:29 am 07/20/2017 07:29am
Share
This photo provided by the Macon County Sheriff's Office in Decatur, Ill., shows Brendt Christensen, the suspect in the kidnapping of visiting University of Illinois Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang. At Christensen's first court appearance at federal court in Urbana, Ill., Monday, July 3, 2017, a judge ordered Christensen held without bond. Authorities said facts in the case indicate the Zhang is dead, although her body hasn't been found. (Macon County Sheriff's Office via AP)

URBANA, Ill. (AP) — An arraignment is scheduled for a 28-year-old man charged in the abduction of a University of Illinois scholar from China.

Brendt Christensen is expected to enter a plea Thursday in U.S. District Court near the school’s campus in Urbana.

A grand jury returned an indictment last week charging Christensen with kidnapping.

Christensen is accused of kidnapping 26-year-old Yingying Zhang on June 9 in Urbana, 140 miles (225 kilometers) southwest of Chicago. He was arrested June 30 and is a recent graduate student in physics at the university.

Investigators say Zhang was abducted after she left campus to sign an apartment lease. They allege Christensen lured her into his car.

Investigators have said they believe Zhang is dead, although they haven’t found her body.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Asia News Latest News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Eastern Shore crab joints

Here's a look at where to go eat crabs on the Eastern Shore. The list is not all-inclusive. It's just a claw in the bucket.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?