Survey: US uninsured up by 2M this year as gains erode

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey finds health insurance gains are starting to erode as the number of U.S. adults without coverage grew by some 2 million this year.

The numbers highlight what’s at stake as Congress returns from its Fourth of July recess to an unresolved debate over Republican proposals to roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index was released Monday. It finds that the uninsured rate among U.S. adults was 11.7 percent in the second three months of this year, compared with a record low of 10.9 percent at the end of last year.

Those losses were concentrated among younger adults and people buying their own health insurance policies.

Although “Obamacare” has remained politically divisive, it helped some 20 million people get coverage.

