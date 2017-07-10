501.5
Survey: US uninsured up by 2M this year as gains erode

By The Associated Press July 10, 2017 4:03 am 07/10/2017 04:03am
FILE - In this June 30, 2017 file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of Kentucky, speaks in Elizabethtown, Ky. The number of people without health insurance in the U.S. has grown by nearly 2 million this year, according to a major new survey. It may foreshadow deeper coverage losses if Republican legislation passes Congress and estimates of its impact prove accurate. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new survey finds health insurance gains are starting to erode as the number of U.S. adults without coverage grew by some 2 million this year.

The numbers highlight what’s at stake as Congress returns from its Fourth of July recess to an unresolved debate over Republican proposals to roll back much of former President Barack Obama’s health care law.

The Gallup-Sharecare Well-Being Index was released Monday. It finds that the uninsured rate among U.S. adults was 11.7 percent in the second three months of this year, compared with a record low of 10.9 percent at the end of last year.

Those losses were concentrated among younger adults and people buying their own health insurance policies.

Although “Obamacare” has remained politically divisive, it helped some 20 million people get coverage.

