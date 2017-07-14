Sun-Sparks, Box

A.Thomas 3-7 3-8 9, C.Williams 4-8 0-0 10, J.Jones 7-9 6-6 20, J.Thomas 6-17 0-0 14, Stricklen 1-6 1-1 4. Totals 30-70 10-15 77.
Beard 1-7 3-4 5, Carson 1-5 0-0 2, Gray 6-11 1-1 17, Ogwumike 10-14 7-7 29, Parker 8-15 3-3 20. Totals 31-70 17-20 87.
|Connecticut
|32
|13
|12
|20—77
|Los Angeles
|18
|28
|23
|18—87
3-Point Goals_Connecticut 7-18 (C.Williams 2-2, J.Thomas 2-7, Bentley 1-2, Tuck 1-3, Stricklen 1-3, J.Jones 0-1), Los Angeles 8-24 (Gray 4-5, Ogwumike 2-3, R.Williams 1-5, Parker 1-6, Lavender 0-1, Beard 0-2, Carson 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Connecticut 35 (A.Thomas 9), Los Angeles 37 (Ogwumike 11). Assists_Connecticut 14 (A.Thomas 6), Los Angeles 20 (Parker 6). Total Fouls_Connecticut 20, Los Angeles 16. Technicals_Kizer, Connecticut coach Curt Miller, Los Angeles coach Brian Agler. A_9,918 (19,060).
