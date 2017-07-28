Strong demand helps American Airlines beat Street in 2Q

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines’ second-quarter results beat most expectations thanks to strong demand for tickets.

For the period ended June 30, the world’s biggest airline earned $803 million, or $1.63 per share. A year ago the Fort Worth, Texas, company earned $950 million, or $1.68 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, came to $1.92 per share. That’s better than the $1.87 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue totaled $11.11 billion, also beating forecasts.

Shares rose slightly in Friday premarket trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

_____

Keywords: American Airlines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.