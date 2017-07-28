501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Strong demand helps American…

Strong demand helps American Airlines beat Street in 2Q

By The Associated Press July 28, 2017 8:21 am 07/28/2017 08:21am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 27, 2015, file photo, an American Airlines jet taxis to the gate at Miami International Airport, in Miami. American Airlines Group, Inc. reports earnings Friday, July 28, 2017. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines’ second-quarter results beat most expectations thanks to strong demand for tickets.

For the period ended June 30, the world’s biggest airline earned $803 million, or $1.63 per share. A year ago the Fort Worth, Texas, company earned $950 million, or $1.68 per share.

Earnings, adjusted for one-time costs, came to $1.92 per share. That’s better than the $1.87 per share that analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research expected.

Revenue totaled $11.11 billion, also beating forecasts.

Shares rose slightly in Friday premarket trading.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL

_____

Keywords: American Airlines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Inside former Ravens Star Ray Lewis' $2.5M Maryland mansion

Retired Baltimore Ravens linebacker Ray Lewis listed his Maryland mansion on the market. See photos of the 6,600-square-foot, seven-bedroom home.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?