Steve LoBue nails gold for US in men’s high diving at worlds

By The Associated Press July 30, 2017 11:26 am 07/30/2017 11:26am
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Steve LoBue capitalized on a mistake from Gary Hunt in the last round to win gold for the United States in men’s high diving at the world championships on Sunday.

Diving from a 27-meter platform into a temporary pool on the Danube river, Hunt was leading going into the fourth round, but the British diver over-rotated his entry as he attempted a three somersaults forward with 4-1/2 twists effort. He picked up only 70 points and finished fifth.

LoBue had made no mistake with his difficult 5 somersaults 1/2 twist in the tuck position, earning a round-best 113.40 points for a total of 397.15.

Michal Navratil of the Czech Republic was 6.25 behind for silver, while the bronze went to Alessandro De Rose of Italy. Andy Jones, another American, was fourth.

