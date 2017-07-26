501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » State Dept. warns of…

State Dept. warns of possibly tainted alcohol in Mexico

By The Associated Press July 26, 2017 6:44 pm 07/26/2017 06:44pm
Share

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The U.S. State Department is warning tourists going to Mexico about reports of tainted or substandard alcohol causing drinkers to become sick or pass out.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2tDONss ) recently reported about travelers becoming sick after drinking alcohol at Mexican resorts. In January, a 20-year-old Wisconsin woman vacationing in Mexico with her family died after she was pulled from a resort pool.

The State Department added the warning to its travel site for Mexico on Wednesday. The warning advises tourists to drink in moderation and to stop and seek medical attention if they begin to feel ill.

A State Department spokeswoman tells The Associated Press that U.S. citizens also should contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate in Mexico if that happens.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News Latest News Living News National News Travel News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?