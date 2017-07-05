501.5

National News

Home » Latest News » National News » SpaceX launches communication satellite…

SpaceX launches communication satellite on 3rd try

By The Associated Press July 5, 2017 8:33 pm 07/05/2017 08:33pm
Share

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has launched a communication satellite on the third try.

The unmanned Falcon rocket blasted off Wednesday evening from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center. It successfully hoisted an Intelsat satellite that was going so high that there wasn’t enough leftover fuel to attempt a booster landing. So the first stage fell into the Atlantic, as is still the custom for other rocket companies.

Launch attempts on Saturday and Sunday were foiled by last-second technical issues.

SpaceX is on a rocket roll. This is the private company’s third launch in barely two weeks. A recycled Falcon carried up a satellite from the NASA-leased pad at Kennedy on June 23, followed by the launch of a new rocket two days later from Southern California. Wednesday’s rocket also was new.

Vice President Mike Pence will view the empty pad — Launch Complex 39A, where NASA’s moon rockets and shuttles once soared — during a space center tour Thursday.

___

Online:

SpaceX: http://www.spacex.com/

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News Science News
Home » Latest News » National News » SpaceX launches communication satellite…
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

July 4 celebration in DC

Fireworks and other celebrations on the Mall drew thousands. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

National News