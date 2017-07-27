501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Southwest beats Street 2Q forecasts

Southwest beats Street 2Q forecasts

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 6:42 am 07/27/2017 06:42am
Share
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, file photo, a Southwest Airlines plane takes off from Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla. Southwest Airlines Co. reports earnings, Thursday, July 27, 2017. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest is reporting second-quarter net income of $746 million.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas company reported profit of $1.23 Thursday. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.24 per share, or 4 cents better than industry analysts had expected, according to a survey by Zacks Investment Research.

The airline posted revenue of $5.74 billion in the period, also edging out expectations.

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index has climbed 11 percent.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LUV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LUV

_____

Keywords: Southwest Airlines, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Tasty tomato recipes for summer

With plenty of tomatoes this time of year, you made need some creative ways to incorporate them into your daily dishes.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?