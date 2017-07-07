501.5
South Carolina inmate captured in Texas after second escape

By The Associated Press July 7, 2017 8:00 am 07/07/2017 08:00am
File-This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Jimmy Causey who was re-captured in Texas early Friday, July 7, 2017, after his second escape from a maximum security prison in South Carolina, prison officials said. Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found. (South Carolina Department of Corrections via AP, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — An inmate was re-captured in Texas early Friday after his second escape from a maximum security prison in South Carolina, prison officials said.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a Twitter message that 46-year-old inmate Jimmy Causey was in custody.

Agency spokeswoman Sommer Sharpe says Causey was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety around 3 a.m. Friday. There were no immediate details on where in Texas that Causey was found.

He was missing from the Liebert Correctional Institution in Ridgeville on Wednesday afternoon. The prison is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) northwest of Charleston.

Authorities were still trying to determine how Causey made his latest escape from the South Carolina prison. No details have been released on that escape.

He and another inmate had escaped from a prison in Columbia in 2005 in a garbage truck and were captured three days later.

Causey was serving a life prison sentence after he was convicted of holding a Columbia attorney and his family at gunpoint in their home.

Following his first capture, Causey was held in South Carolina’s most secure, super-max facility in Columbia, but he was eventually returned to the system’s general population.

