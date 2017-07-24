501.5
Slain girl’s father, sister miss funeral due to visa issues

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 1:41 pm 07/24/2017 01:41pm
KEANSBURG, N.J. (AP) — The father and sister of a slain 11-year-old New Jersey girl have missed her funeral because their temporary visa applications were denied.

Dozens of people gathered Monday at St. Ann Roman Catholic Church in Keansburg for AbbieGail Smith’s funeral.

Kenroy Smith, the girl’s father, and her sister Kennish Smith had pleaded with President Donald Trump to allow them to leave Jamaica to attend the service. Kenroy Smith was deported after a marijuana arrest in 2001, while AbbieGail’s sister says she wasn’t told why her application was rejected.

The State Department says it is prohibited from disclosing details about individual visa cases.

AbbieGail’s body was found July 13 in a blanket near the apartment building where she lived. Authorities say she was stabbed by an 18-year-old neighbor, who is charged with murder.

