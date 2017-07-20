Sky-Sparks, Box

Breland 4-6 0-0 8, Dolson 7-12 0-0 15, Quigley 4-11 1-2 12, Vandersloot 5-8 2-2 14, Young 1-8 5-6 7, Boyette 6-7 0-0 12, Ch.Parker 1-4 0-0 2, Copper 2-3 0-0 4, Hampton 0-1 0-0 0, Pondexter 3-7 2-2 8. Totals 33-67 10-12 82.
Beard 1-3 0-0 2, Ca.Parker 7-14 5-7 19, Carson 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 8-12 0-2 17, Ogwumike 9-20 4-4 24, Lavender 3-5 0-0 7, Sims 2-3 1-1 5, Wiese 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 32-66 10-14 80.
|Chicago
|21
|14
|21
|26—82
|Los Angeles
|21
|24
|15
|20—80
3-Point Goals_Chicago 6-17 (Quigley 3-7, Vandersloot 2-3, Dolson 1-3, Young 0-4), Los Angeles 6-16 (Ogwumike 2-3, Williams 2-5, Lavender 1-1, Gray 1-3, Sims 0-1, Ca.Parker 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Chicago 32 (Breland, Young 7), Los Angeles 28 (Ogwumike 10). Assists_Chicago 22 (Vandersloot 14), Los Angeles 15 (Gray 6). Total Fouls_Chicago 14, Los Angeles 10. Technicals_Chicago defensive three second, Chicago team.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.