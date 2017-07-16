501.5
Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend…

Singer Aaron Carter, girlfriend arrested in Georgia

By The Associated Press July 16, 2017 3:49 pm 07/16/2017 03:49pm
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints & Strangers" at the Saban Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif. Authorities said Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker were arrested Saturday, July 15, 2017, on DUI and drug charges in Georgia. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

CORNELIA, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say singer Aaron Carter and his girlfriend have been arrested on DUI and drug charges in Georgia.

Habersham County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Floyd Canup says the 29-year-old Carter and Madison Parker were arrested Saturday. Carter was released on bail Sunday.

Canup says Parker is eligible for bail but has not been released and still remains in jail for “unknown reasons.”

Carter is accused of drunken driving and possession of less than 1 ounce of marijuana and paraphernalia. Parker was arrested for obstruction, possession of less than 1 ounce of pot and paraphernalia.

Carter’s vehicle was stopped on a highway in Cornelia, which is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Atlanta.

Carter was scheduled to perform in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday night. A tweet from his account hours before the show said he wouldn’t make it because of “transportation issues.”

Carter is the younger brother of Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys.

