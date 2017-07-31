501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Shkreli trial moves toward…

Shkreli trial moves toward jury deliberations in New York

By The Associated Press July 31, 2017 7:04 am 07/31/2017 07:04am
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — The federal securities fraud trial of former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli (SHKREL’-ee) is moving toward the decision-making phase.

Jurors could start deliberating Monday at the trial in New York.

On Friday, they heard closing arguments by prosecutors accusing Shkreli of looting his own drug company to pay back disgruntled investors in two failed hedge funds he ran.

The defense insisted there were no victims because everyone got their original investments back and even made hefty profits.

The 34-year-old Shkreli is best known for jacking up the price of a life-saving drug by 5,000 percent and for trolling his critics online.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Photos

Presidential pets through the years

You remember Bo and Sunny and Barney, too. But what about Misty the cat, Freckles the beagle and Pushinka the mongrel offspring of the famous Soviet space dog?

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?