Sheriff: Kentucky woman stole fatal crash victim’s wallet

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 7:00 am 07/27/2017 07:00am
ROCKHOLDS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky woman has been arrested after authorities say she stole the wallet of a victim of a fatal motorcycle crash.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that 36-year-old Scott Bray lost control of his motorcycle Wednesday morning and went over an embankment, striking a tree. The Whitley County coroner pronounced him dead at the scene.

News outlets report witnesses told responders they saw a woman going through the victim’s wallet before deputies arrived. Authorities later arrested 37-year-old Alishia McElfresh, charging her with theft by unlawful taking under $500 and tampering with physical evidence.

It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.

