Shark bites both legs of swimmer off south Florida beach

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 6:49 pm 07/09/2017 06:49pm
HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.

WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.

He says the man was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. His condition was not immediately known.

Officials say the possible bull shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.

