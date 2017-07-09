Shark bites both legs of swimmer off south Florida beach

HAULOVER BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man swimming at a south Florida beach was bitten on both legs by a shark.

WPLG-TV reports that Lt. Felipe Lay of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue says the unidentified man was swimming Sunday afternoon off Haulover Beach when he was attacked.

He says the man was taken to Aventura Hospital as a trauma alert. His condition was not immediately known.

Officials say the possible bull shark attack is the first reported at Haulover Beach, 9 miles (14 kilometers) north of Miami Beach.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.