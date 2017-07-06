501.5

National News

McCain to be honored for ‘lifetime of sacrifice and service’

By The Associated Press July 6, 2017 11:12 am 07/06/2017 11:12am
FILE - In a Tuesday, June 13, 2017 file photo, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., right, with Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, listens as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Philadelphia museum announced Thursday, July 6, 2017, that McCain has been named this year's recipient of the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal for his "lifetime of sacrifice and service" to the country. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — U.S. Sen. John McCain has been named this year’s recipient of the National Constitution Center’s Liberty Medal for his “lifetime of sacrifice and service” to the country.

The Philadelphia museum announced Thursday that the award would be given to the six-term Arizona senator.

McCain says it has been his greatest privilege to protect and defend the Constitution.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will bestow the award to McCain at a ceremony Oct. 16.

McCain joined the Navy in 1958 and rose to the rank of captain during his 22 years of service. In 1967, his plane was shot down over Hanoi, Vietnam, and he spent years in a Vietnamese prisoner of war camp.

The center hosts constitutional debates and features interactive exhibits about the U.S. Constitution.

