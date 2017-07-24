501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » See you later, alligator!…

See you later, alligator! Reptile captured off Miami Beach

By The Associated Press July 24, 2017 7:41 am 07/24/2017 07:41am
Share

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Police and wildlife officials captured an unwanted visitor on Miami Beach.

An alligator was spotted Sunday swimming in the Atlantic Ocean near the South Pointe Park pier.

News outlets quoted viewers who said it took officials about two hours to capture the gator. No one was injured.

The Miami Beach Police Department posted a photo of the gator on its official Twitter page .

Alligators typically stay in fresh water but can tolerate brief periods of time in salt water, according to wildlife officials.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Animals & Pets Latest News Living News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

4 refreshing bourbon cocktails for summer soirées

Bourbon is not just for the cold months. Here are some bourbon cocktail recipes perfect for your next backyard barbecue or summer cookout.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?