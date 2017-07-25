501.5
Searches continue for 2 missing in Appalachian flooding

By The Associated Press July 25, 2017 11:03 am 07/25/2017 11:03am
WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — Searches are continuing Tuesday for two people missing in weekend flooding from rains that pounded parts of West Virginia and Kentucky and left one person dead.

In West Virginia, Ohio County Emergency Management Agency officials say they have resumed the search for 19-year-old Page Gellner, who was a passenger in a van Sunday that rolled into a stream that flows into Wheeling Creek.

Another person in the van, 24-year-old Michael Grow, was recovered from the floodwaters Sunday night and taken to Wheeling Hospital, where he died.

In northeastern Kentucky, crews have resumed searching for a man whose mobile home was swept away in floodwaters Sunday morning into Bracken Creek.

They are looking for its occupant, 82-year-old Delmar Nickoson.

Both searches were suspended overnight.

