SC couple settles roadside cavity search case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A black South Carolina couple has settled a lawsuit filed after they accused police of subjecting them to illegal body searches.

Documents filed in federal court late last week show Lakeya Hicks and Elijah Pontoon stipulated to the dismissal of their lawsuit against police officers for the City of Aiken.

The couple sued the city and its officers in 2015, a year after they were pulled over. Officers searched their car for drugs but found none.

Hicks said her breasts were exposed as she was detained and searched. Pontoon said police searched his anal cavity on the side of the road.

The city has maintained its officers did nothing illegal.

Court papers didn’t include an amount of the settlement. City officials didn’t return a phone message seeking comment.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.