Same-sex domestic violence court win has unintended problem

By The Associated Press July 27, 2017 5:16 pm 07/27/2017 05:16pm
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Both sides in a South Carolina case that decided same-sex couples should get the same domestic violence protection as heterosexual couples are asking the state’s high court to set aside its ruling because of a consequence no one wanted. As written, the ruling could prevent all unmarried partners from being charged with domestic violence.

Bakari Sellers, a lawyer for the woman who sued, says he and Attorney General Alan Wilson have agreed on a solution that won’t change the intent of the state Supreme Court’s ruling.

He says both sides want the justices to tell lower courts to apply the law to all unmarried couples, rather than depend on a conservative Legislature to change a badly worded law.

