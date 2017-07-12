501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Ryan campaign ends first…

Ryan campaign ends first half of 2017 with $11.15 million

By The Associated Press July 12, 2017 10:05 pm 07/12/2017 10:05pm
Share

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan’s campaign finished the first half of 2017 with $11.15 million on hand.

The campaign announced the figure Wednesday evening. The statement said Ryan, a Wisconsin Republican, raised $3.4 million during the first six months of the year.

The deadline for filing congressional campaign fundraising reports for the first half of the year is Saturday.

Two Democrats — union ironworker Randy Bryce and Janesville School Board member Cathy Myers — have announced they will challenge Ryan next year.

Bryce announced his candidacy on June 19. His campaign said on July 5 that he had raised $430,000 over his first two weeks in the race. Myers announced her candidacy on June 22. Her campaign didn’t immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking fundraising numbers.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News National News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

ARE THESE TIMELESS TUNES ON YOUR PLAYLIST?

Which tunes do you play at your next summer bash? Take a look at the WTOP Summer Playlist.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?