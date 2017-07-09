501.5
Home » Latest News » National News » Royal Jordanian lifts laptop…

Royal Jordanian lifts laptop ban on US flights

By The Associated Press July 9, 2017 9:57 am 07/09/2017 09:57am
Share

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s national airline has joined other Middle Eastern countries in lifting a ban on laptops in airplane cabins after complying with U.S. security guidelines.

Royal Jordanian said Sunday it has implemented “enhanced security measures” in line with U.S. Department of Homeland Security requirements. The airline did not describe the new measures.

The U.S. imposed the ban in March over concerns Islamic State fighters and other extremists could hide bombs inside of laptops.

The ban banned laptops from airplane cabins on direct, U.S.-bound flights from 10 cities in the Middle East and Turkey.

Royal Jordan operates 16 weekly non-stop flights to Chicago, New York and Detroit.

Several other airlines, including three based in the Gulf, have also lifted the ban in recent days.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
Government News Latest News Middle East News National News World News
Advertiser Content


Federal News Radio

Don't Miss

Most expensive homes sold in June 2017

The most expensive residential real estate sale in June sold for $6.1 million, and its Zillow listing had been marketing it as the “Best value in Kalorama!”

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?