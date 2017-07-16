501.5
Ross tops Walsh Jennings in first matchup since beach split

July 16, 2017
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — April Ross topped former partner Kerri Walsh Jennings in their first head-to-head matchup since winning the beach volleyball bronze medal together at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

Ross and new teammate Lauren Fendrick took silver at the World Series of Beach Volleyball, losing in the final to Brazil’s Larissa and Talita. Walsh Jennings, a three-time Olympic gold medalist, and Nicole Branagh were eliminated in pool play, including a 22-20, 21-18 loss to Ross and Fendrick in their opener on Thursday.

Three-time Olympian Phil Dalhausser and partner Nick Lucena won the men’s title. They beat Canada’s Sam Pedlow and Sam Schachter in straight sets in the final.

The World Series of Beach Volleyball is one of two U.S. stops on the FIVB international tour.

